By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

Former WBA super flyweight champion Andrew Moloney’s is demanding that the Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC) hear his protest for the bout between Moloney and current champion Joshua Franco at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas on November 14. The bout was stopped due to a cut suffered by Franco. Referee Russell Mora ruled that the cut was caused by a headbutt. Team Moloney asserts that no headbutt occured and Mora “misinterpreted the definition of ‘butting with the head.'” The Commission has refused to review the fight.

In a letter to NSAC Executive Director Bob Bennett, Moloney’s attorney Joshua Dubin wrote, “The Commission should err on the side of caution and hear Mr. Moloney out, instead of relying on a strained, narrow legal interpretation to justify denial of his rights before all of the evidence has been reviewed. I sincerely hope the Commission will reverse course and grant Mr. Moloney a hearing.

“In the event that you continue to deny Mr. Moloney the opportunity to be heard before the Commission, we will take appropriate legal action in the Nevada courts to enforce his rights. Mr. Moloney reserves all rights to further recourse, and waives none. “