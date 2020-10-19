October 19, 2020
Boxing News

Moloney: I will defeat Franco Nov 14

By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

Former WBA super flyweight champion Andrew Moloney (21-1, 14 KOs) is confident of victory in his return bout with current WBA super flyweight king Joshua Franco (17-1-2, 8 KOs) on November 14 at the MGM Bubble in Las Vegas on a Top Rank promotion.

“I didn’t perform anywhere near my best in the first fight for a number of reasons,” stated Moloney. “I don’t want to make excuses for why I lost the first fight, I would rather let my actions do the talking. I believe you will see a career best performance from myself on November 14 and I will become a two-time WBA world champion.”

