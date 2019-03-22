By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

WBA #3 Andrew Moloney super flyweight is confident of victory over WBA #2 Miguel Gonzalez in their WBA eliminator ahead of both coming in under the 115 pound weight limit for Friday’s contest in San Francisco de Mostaza, Chile.



“I feel great, I’ve had made weight properly and I have had a fantastic camp for this fight, possibly the best camp I’ve had in the professionals,” said Moloney. “Travelling to Chile hasn’t been a problem, and if any of their confidence has been based around that then they should be extremely worried because you can expect a career-best Anthony Moloney tomorrow evening.”