El peso minimosca clasificado # 15 de la AMB Axel “El Mini” Aragon Vega (15-4-1, 8 KOs) logró una decisión unánime de diez asaltos sobre el veterano de 40 años de edad del WBC # 14 clasificado Armando “Ichiro Ozeki” Torres (26-20 , 19 KOs) el viernes por la noche en el famoso Auditorio BB en la Ciudad de México, México. La agresividad de Vega simplemente superó a Torres. Los puntajes fueron 96-95, 98-93, 95-93 ya que Vega retuvo su cinturón de Fedecentro de la AMB.
