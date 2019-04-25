The WBC has designated WBC lightweight champion, Mikey Garcia as Emeritus Champion. This designation is an honor that has been granted to a few exceptional elite champions, which allows them to resolve specific situations, which prevent them to actively defend their WBC world championship.

The WBC Board of Governors will review the lightweight division to order a fight for the WBC lightweight world championship involving mandatory challenger Luke Campbell in the coming days.

Mikey Garcia is a multiple division world champion and is a role model who represents the boxing inside and outside the ring. Mikey has been competing in 3 different categories and the WBC has decided to grant him the Emeritus designation, which will allow him to return to the lightweight division if his future decision is to compete in this weight category.

The WBC is very proud of Mikey Garcia and his valiant efforts to prove his greatness inside the ring at all times.