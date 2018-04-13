April 13, 2018

Mike Lee returns June 8

Undefeated and world ranked light heavyweight Mike Lee (20-0-0, 11 KOs), of Chicago, IL will face battle-tested Mexican Jose Hernandez (19-3-1, 9 KOs), of Lancaster, CA In the ten round main event on June 8 at the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, IL, just outside of Chicago and live on CBS Sports Network. Currently world ranked #3 by the WBO and #12 by the WBA and IBF, Lee returns to battle following a first round knockout over Aaron Quattrocchi last September. Lee opened up training camp in Santa Monica, CA earlier this month.

