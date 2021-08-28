Miguel “Micky” Roman victorioso en Ciudad Juarez El contendiente de mucho tiempo y retador al título mundial en múltiples ocasiones, Miguel “Micky” Roman (63-14, 48 KOs) anotó un KO en el cuarto asalto sobre Sergio “Dandy” Puente (28-12, 12 KOs) en una pelea de peso ligero el viernes por la noche en el Gimnasio Municipal Josué Neri Santos en Ciudad Juárez, Chihuahua, México. En el cuarto asalto, Roman atrapó a Puente contra las cuerdas y lo golpeó contra la lona con una andanada de golpes para terminar. El tiempo era 1:59. El evento fue promovido por Promociones del Pueblo. Yarde vence a Terán en Inglaterra Sanmartin vence a Carmona en Ciudad de Mexico

