Michael: Horn must stick to Crawford like glue

By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

WBO welterweight champion Jeff Horn must stick to WBO mandatory challenger Terrence Crawford like glue when they clash on April 14 in Las Vegas according to former IBF 130 pound champion Barry Michael.

“Jeff can’t sit back and hope to outbox Crawford,” Michael told Grantlee Kieza. “Jeff Horn must not give Terence Crawford any room. Crawford is so sharp and slick that there is only one way for Jeff to fight him. Jeff has to jump on him at the first bell, get up on his chest and stick to him like glue.

“Crawford can hit fast and hard with either hand and he’s always changing angles and directions, southpaw to orthodox. It’s going to be a tough night for Jeff but he showed in his win against Manny Pacquiao that anything is possible.”