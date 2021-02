WBC female super bantamweight champion Yamileth “Yeimi” Mercado (17-2, 5 KOs) retained her title with a ten round unanimous decision over Alejandra “Rockera” Guzmán (11-2-2, 5 KOs) on Saturday night at the Jardines del Pedregal in Hermosillo, Sonora, Mexico. Scores were 98-92, 98-92, 98-93.

In the co-feature, bantamweight Wilibaldo “Wili” García (12-4-1, 6 KOs) topped Oscar Nery Plata (13-3-1, 7 KOs) in an eight round slugfest by scores of 79-74, 78-73, 76-75.