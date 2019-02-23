By Ron Jackson

Thembani “Baby Jake” Mbangatha, of Cape Town retained his WBF All Africa featherweight title for the first time with a unanimous ten round point’s decision over veteran former South African flyweight champion Themba “Doctor” Ntsele from Thabong in the free State, at the Wynberg Military Base in Cape Town on Friday night.

Judges Elroy Marshall and Eddie Marshall both scored it 97-93 and the third judge Fred Van der Ross had it 99-91. The referee was Darryl Ribbink from Durban.

When Mbangatha won the WBF title in November 2017 with a unanimous ten round point’s decision against Mayihlomo Mjonono he fought with a dislocated shoulder for the last three rounds.

Believe or not he dislocated the same shoulder but it somehow immediately popped in again, and surely he needs an operation to correct the shoulder.

In a closely fought contest Mbangatha was in charge through most of the rounds boxing from behind his educated left jab.

After the champion’s injury Ntsele picked up the pace but as it was too late as his younger opponent emerged a popular winner in an entertaining encounter.

Mbangatha improved his record to 10-0; 4 and Ntsele’s record dropped 22-12-1; 14.

The tournament was presented by Steve Kalakoda Promotions.