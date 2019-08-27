Former WBO jr welterweight champion Maurice “Mighty Mo” Hooker (26-1-3, 17 KOs) will move up in weight class to the welterweight division as he begins training for his next fight.

“I feel my last couple of performances in the ring have been impacted by the 140lb weight limit,” said Hooker. “I want to give my fans the best possible performances and therefore after careful deliberations with my manager and promoter, I have decided to move up to the 147lb limit. I know I’ll be much stronger and closer to my natural weigh and I’m looking forward to joining the talented welterweight division and feel very good about my future continuing my boxing career as a welterweight.”

In his last fight on July 27th, Hooker was stopped by WBC champ Jose Ramirez (25-0, 17 KOs) in a world title unification match.