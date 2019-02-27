Former two-time world title challenger Ricardo “El Matematico” Nunez (29-8, 23 KOs) of Panama City, Panama, makes his U.S. debut against hard punching WBO #1 rated Ricardo “Hindu” Espinoza (22-2, 19 KOs) of Tijuana, Mexico, on Telemundo Friday night at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds with Espinoza’s WBO Latino title on the line.



This fight is a huge opportunity for the 31-year-old Nunez. A win would put him right back into contention for a third attempt at a world title. He will need all of his abilities and experience to upset the fast-rising 21-year-old Espinoza.

Where does your nickname come from “El Matematico” the Mathematical?

When I was an amateur boxer I had a lot of victories. My trainer said that since I was ringing up so many wins that he was going to start calling me the mathematical.

How would you describe Espinoza from what you have seen of him?

I can tell he is going to make for a tough fight. He is young, hungry, and wants to be a world champion. I too have that same hunger.

You were a strong puncher in lighter divisions. Do you feel that you have brought that power with you?

I have but I also know that Espinoza is equally as strong and I will respect him as I do all of my opponents.

Do you feel he may have the edge in power being that this is his natural weight division?

I cannot say that just yet. That will be determined Friday night.

How do you plan on taking advantage of your debut on Telemundo?

Like you said it’s my first time on Telemundo, and I am very content for the opportunity. I will be even more content with a win and the title.

What would a victory do for you at this stage of your career?

It would open up a lot of immediate opportunities. The biggest being a chance to fight for a world title.

What kind of fight should fans expect given your styles?

I know we’re both in outstanding physical condition and we both have the same ultimate goal and need a win Friday to achieve this. These factors produce a very exciting fight for the fans.

* * *

The co-main event of the night is undefeated prospect Derreck Cuevas (19-0-1, 14 KOs) of San Juan, Puerto Rico. Cuevas, battles local idol Ed “The Lion” Paredes (38-7, 25 KOs) of Pembrook Pines, Florida in a bout scheduled 10 rounds for the vacant World Boxing Association (WBA) Latin welterweight title.

Making his return once again to the Telemundo airwaves, unbeaten local prospect Hairon “El Maja” Socarras (20-0-3, 13 KOs) faces his toughest opponent up to date in Carlos “Fino” Ruiz of Mexico City, Mexico. The bout is scheduled for 8 rounds in the featherweight division.

Felix “Tuto” Zabala, President of All Star Boxing, stated “We are delighted to be back at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in South Florida as we continue to celebrate Boxeo Telemundo 30th anniversary with another spectacular night of boxing”. “Hindu” Espinoza vs “Matematico” Nuñez will air live at 11:35EST on Telemundo. 7 more bouts round off the show.

Doors Open 6:00PM. First bell at 7:00 PM. Tickets are on sale at www.ticketmaster.com.