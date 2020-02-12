Undefeated IBF featherweight world champion Josh Warrington (30-0, 7 KOs) has signed a multi-fight promotional deal with Eddie Hearn’s Matchroom Boxing, with his future fights to be shown live on Sky Sports and DAZN. Warrington was previously promoted by Frank Warren.

“It’s great to be back with Matchroom, Sky and now DAZN and I’m very excited about the future,” said Warrington. “I have enjoyed my time at BT but now I’m looking forward to going on to achieve my dreams of both fighting in the USA and unifying the division.”