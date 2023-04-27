Matchroom superó la oferta de Top Rank en la subasta de la OMB de este jueves en Puerto Rico por la pelea eliminatoria de peso welter junior entre Arnold Barboza Jr. y Liam Paro. Matchroom ofreció $303K para ganar contra los $271K de Top Rank. Las fechas de pelea propuestas son el 17 de junio en Las Vegas y el 15 de julio en Detroit.
