WBA super featherweight champion Hyun-Mi Choi (18-0-1, 4 KOs), the longest-reigning world ruler in women’s boxing, will face WBC and IBO beltholder Terri Harper (11-0-1, 6 KOs) on May 15 at the AO Arena in Manchester, England. This will most likely be Matchroom’s last event in the U.K. behind closed doors, according to promoter Eddie Hearn.

In the co-feature, WBA International light heavyweight champion Joshua Buatsi (13-0, 11 KOs), now guided by trainer Virgil Hunter in San Francisco, will face an opponent to be named.

In a clash for the vacant EBU European super middleweight title, undefeated Lerrone Richards (14-0, 3 KOs) takes on former WBA champ Giovanni De Carolis (28-9-1, 13 KOs).

EBU European cruiserweight champion Tommy McCarthy (17-2, 8 KOs) makes the first defense of his belt against Alexandru Jur (19-4, 7 KOs).

EBU European super bantamweight champion Gamal Yafai (18-1, 10 KOs) puts his title on the line for the first time against Jason Cunningham (28-6, 6 KOs).

Fast-rising super lightweight Dalton Smith (7-0, 6 KOs) meets Lee Appleyard (16-5-1, 5 KOs) for the vacant English title after their February clash fell through at short notice due two positive COVID tests in Appleyard’s camp.