WBO #3, WBC #8 welterweight Vergil Ortiz, Jr. (15-0, 15 KOs) will reportedly face Samuel Vargas (31-5-2, 14 KOs) on March 28 in a DAZN-streamed fight at The Forum in Inglewood, California.

The Ortiz-Vargas stream is expected to go head-to-head with an unannounced ESPN show headed by unified WBC/IBF lightweight champion Artur Beterbiev (15-0, 15 KOs) against mandatory challenger Meng Fanlong (16-0, 10 KOs) at Centre Videotron in Quebec City, Quebec, Canada.

Camps of Ryan “Kingry” Garcia and Gervonta Davis are talking it up on social media, but Kingry vs. Jorge Linares is in the plan. Linares and Kingry are featured together Friday.

Meanwhile, that Super Bowl week viral video that caught Davis grabbing the mother of his child near the throat and pulling her out of a charity basketball game in Miami resulted in a misdemeanor domestic battery charge to which Davis pleaded not guilty.

The WBO has ordered a February 20 purse bid for a WBO light heavyweight eliminator between Gilberto Ramirez and Eleider Alvarez. Minimum bid is $300,000. The proceeding will take place in Las Vegas.

The public is invited to media workouts today for undefeated IBF super middleweight world champion Caleb “Sweethands” Plant and mandatory challenger Vincent Feigenbutz at Music City Boxing Gym in Nashville, Tennessee. It starts at 12:30PM local time.

Former IBF lightweight champion Miguel Vazquez (42-9, 16 KOs) faces WBA #2 super lightweight contender Lewis Ritson (20-1, 12 KOs) on April 4 at the Utilita Arena in Newcastle, England.

If you like the latest trend of celebrity boxing matches, how about YouTuber Logan Paul versus NFL bad boy Antonio Brown? Paul created a “diss track video” to goad A.B. (not Adrien Broner) into the ring.

Lightweight boxer Dat Nguyen fights in a bare-knuckle match this Saturday in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Manny Pacquiao has signed with Paradigm Sports Management, which will partner with Pacquiao’s existing team, which includes business manager, Arnold Vegafria, his associate Ping Nepomuceno and legal counsel Brando Viernesto. Paradigm also represents MMA star Conor McGregor. Can a Pacquiao-McGregor boxing match be far away?

WBO minimumweight champion Elwin “Pulga” Soto (16-1, 11 KOs) fights Javier Alejandro Rendón (10-4-3, 4 KOs) in a non-title ten-rounder on Saturday at the Auditorio del Estado in Mexicali, Baja California, Mexico.