In a WBC flyweight eliminator, Julio César “Rey” Martínez (14-1, 10 KOs) turned around a fight he was losing and knocked out previously unbeaten Andrew Selby (11-1, 6 KOs) with hook to the liver in the fifth round on Saturday night at the fairgrounds in Metepec, Mexico state.



Referee Hector Afu counted out Selby at :57. In the third round, an accidental clash of heads left Selby with a cut on the left eyebrow, prompting a point deduction from Martinez per WBC rules.

With the win, Martinez earned a shot at WBC Charlie Edwards, who earlier in the day retained his green belt against Angel Moreno in the UK.