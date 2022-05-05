Welterweight John David Martinez will look to thrill his huge fan base when he returns to action on Saturday night at Hialeah Park as part of Una Gran Noche de Boxeo Cubano 2, Martinez of Miami, has a record of 15-2 with 12 knockouts, will be featured in a six-round bout and will take on Sergio Castellano (11-9, 7 KOs) of Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Although not looking past Saturday night, but it feels like big fights are in the near future. “I have not seen anything on my opponent, no video. nothing,” said Martinez.

Martinez, who may be the most popular fighter on the card, has fought all over the world, which includes stops in the Dominican Republic and Colombia.

“I love fighting at home. I love hearing the crowd. It is very motivating for me.”

After this fight, Martinez plans to add Panama to his passport and get in a few fights in the home of Roberto Duran before coming back to settle a score with an old rival.

“I plan to win, and then go to Panama for a few fights. Get my record to 20-2, and then rematch Harold Calderon.”

Martinez dropped a decision to the undefeated Calderon, and that is a fight that Martinez wants back.

“Calderon told me that if I got three wins after our fight, that we could run it back. Saturday would be my fifth win since that fight, and if I get three in Panama that would make eight. That fight would be the biggest fight in the Miami area plus we shook hands on it. I have the tape to prove that. My goals are to beat him, which would put me in prime position for a title shot.”

The May 7 festivities will be highlighted by a 10-round bout featuring heavyweight Lenier Pero (6-0, 3 KOs) of Camaguey, Cuba taking on Hector Perez (7-4, 3 KOs) of Tampa, Florida for the NABA Central Heavyweight Title.

In a 10-round cruiserweight fight, Anthony Martinez (12-1, 11 KOs) of Miami battles David Light (17-0, 10 KOs) of New Zealand.

In an eight-round bout, Orestes Velazquez (3-0, 3 KOs) of Camaguey, Cuba fights former world champion Juan Carlos Salgado (28-9, 17 KOs) of Mexico City in a super lightweight.

In a five–round bout, heralded Cuban amateur, Victor Abreu makes his pro debut against Ezequiel A Tevez (13-7, 4 KOs) of Buenos Aires, Argentina in a super bantamweight fight.

Livan Nivarro (11-1, 7 KOs) of Havana, Cuba fights Silverio Ortiz (37-29, 13 KOs) of Yucatan, Mexico in a super welterweight fight.

Ariel Perez De La Torre (7-0, 5 KOs) of Camaguey, Cuba battles Lucas Baez (37-21-5, 20 KOs) of Buenos Aires, Argentina in a six-round super bantamweight fight.

Ulysses Diaz (12-1, 11 KOs) of Cuba scraps with Mariano Jose Riva (14-9, 8 KOs) of Buenos Aires, Argentina in a cruiserweight fight.

Isaac Carbonell (5-0, 4 KOs) of Cuba fights Cristian Fabian Rios (23-14-3, 7 KOs) of Buenos Aires, Argentina in a light heavyweight fight.

Carlos Frometa Romero (6-1, 4 KOs) of La Tuna, Cuba fights Lamont Flemon (4-0, 2 KOs) of Saint Louis, Missouri in a four-round cruiserweight.

Bryan Fonterboa of Miami makes his pro debut against an opponent to be named in a junior welterweight fight.

Tickets for Una Gran Noche de Boxeo Cubano 2 are now on sale through the Hialeah Park website at www.hialeahpark.com. The show is promoted by Warriors Boxing and Rivalta Boxing.