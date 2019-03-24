By Lucas “Lukie” Ketelle

In a shocker, super lightweight Jose Marrufo (13-8-2, 1 KO) of Phoenix, Arizona upset previously unbeaten local San Francisco-based prospect Willie Shaw (9-1, 6 KOs) in an eight-round main event from the San Mateo Events Center in San Mateo, California.

The bout was close with a lot of swings rounds. Shaw landed the harder and cleaner shots, but Marrufo kept up a high punch output from start to finish which seemed to edge him the fight. In the second round, a punch or a head butt caused massive swelling that nearly shut Marrufo’s eye, and stopped the fight. B. St Boxing’s Fred Silva did a terrific job keeping Marrufo in the fight as Marrufo’s eye seemed to be basically shut.

Marrufo threw six to eight punch combinations in close while Shaw looked for two punches at a time with more force behind his shots. The judges scored the bout 76-76, 78-74 and 77-75 for Marrufo.

The co-main event saw cruiserweight Andres Salas (4-0 4KOs) move his knockout streak to four-straight fights as he stopped Fernando Caro (3-2) in the fourth round. The bout was tough, Salas’ was more skilled, but Caro was game, tough and tricky, even winning rounds before getting stopped in the final round.

Super Bantamweight Eros Correa (7-0 6KOs) of San Jose, Ca, put on a solid showing against an in shape and tough Zakaria Miri (0-2). Correa controlled the bout from start to finish. The judges saw the bout 40-36 and all three cards.

In a grudge match, Richmond, CA’s Jasper McCargo (4-1-1 2KOs) got a majority decision win over Nathan Sharp (3-1 3KOs). The bout was tough and physical. Sharp was more aggressive, McCargo was more patient, both fighters rocked each other at different points, it was a close fight. The judges saw it 38-38, 39-37 and 39-37.

Women’s bantamweight Iris Contreras (3-0) defeated Beki Light (1-3 1KO) by a four-round decision with the scores of 40-36 across the board and Matt Gavers (1-3) picked up his first win against Ali Ahmed (1-2) via a four-round decision.