By Miguel Maravilla at ringside

Tom Loeffler’s 360 Promotions kicked off its 2019 Hollywood Fight Nights series from the Avalon in Hollywood. The ladies Maricela “La Diva” Cornejo (13-3, 5 KOs) and Erin Toughill (7-4-1) squared off in the main event. Cornejo was the boxer as Toughill stalked and connected with the right hand. Letting her hands go, Cornejo was the busier much of the fight but Toughill continued to stay on her.

In round five Cornejo and Toughill mixed up on the inside as they appeared to be fighting in a phone booth exchanging body shots and uppercuts. Late in the fight, the Diva Cornejo stayed busy behind the jab as Toughill continued to stalk and pressure. There was no quitting in Cornejo and Toughill as they closed trading away to the final bell.

In the end, the judges scored the bout 79-73, 79-73, and 78-74 as Maricela Cornejo takes the unanimous decision.

Welterweight Brian Ceballo (7-0, 3 KOs) of New York won a hard-fought unanimous decision over a tough Randy Fuentes (8-8-1, 2 KOs) of McAllen, Texas. Ceballo controlled much of the fight mixing it up pressing and fighting off his back foot as Fuentes held his own. However in the fifth round, Fuentes caught Ceballo with a huge overhand left sending the prospect Ceballo to the canvas. The sixth and final round saw Fuentes press looking to once again land the overhand left as Ceballo kept his distance, the two closed strong to the final bell. Scores were 58-55, 57-56, and 57-56.

Local super flyweight Cristian Robles (2-0, 1 KO) of Bellflower, California stopped Joel Bermudez (0-3) in two rounds. An overhand right hand by Robles dropped Bermudez in the closing seconds of the opening round. Robles floored Bermudez a second time as the referee Wayne Hedgepeth immediately waived the bout at 9 seconds into the second round.

George Navarro (4-0-1, 2 KO’s) scored a second round stoppage Anthony Torres (0-3) in a scheduled four round bantamweight bout. Ripping away to the body Navarro followed upstairs sending Torres to the canvas. Torres was up but a huge left hook from Navarro sent him to the canvas a second time. Continuing to fight Navarro closed it with a constant attack of power punches as referee Raul Caiz Jr stepped in to stop the fight at 2:34 of round two.

In the opening bout super bantamweight Alberto Felix Jr (3-0, 2 KOs) from Ontario, California stopped Cody Sessions (0-2) of Riverside, California in two rounds of a scheduled four round bout. Felix staggered Sessions and followed up with a barrage of punches as referee Wayne Hedgepeth stepped in to stop the fight at 1:46 of the second.

Hollywood Fight Nights returns in March as Sergey Bogachuk headlines. More info to come.

