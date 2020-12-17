Some notable results from the “Maratón Boxística” afternoon session at Club Kilymandiaro in Puerto Colombia, Atlántico, Colombia.

Super featherweight Angel Rodriguez (19-1, 10 KOs) knocked out Derlinson Buriel (9-9-1, 8 KOs) in round four. A Rodriguez shot to the belly put Buriel down for the count.

The bout between unbeaten super lightweight Kelvinyer Salazar (16-0-1, 11 KOs) and Luis Diaz Marmol (7-13, 4 KOs) ended without a winner. Salazar was cut over the left eye by a headbutt early in round four. Since the bout didn’t go four full rounds, it was ruled no decision.

Super welterweight Jeovanis Barraza (22-1, 15 KOs) was victorious when Jose Augustin Fera (24-9-1, 16 KOs) didn’t come out for round four.