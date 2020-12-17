WBA (World Boxing Association) Boxing News Ad
December 17, 2020
Boxing Results

“Maratón Boxística” afternoon results

Some notable results from the “Maratón Boxística” afternoon session at Club Kilymandiaro in Puerto Colombia, Atlántico, Colombia.

Super featherweight Angel Rodriguez (19-1, 10 KOs) knocked out Derlinson Buriel (9-9-1, 8 KOs) in round four. A Rodriguez shot to the belly put Buriel down for the count.

The bout between unbeaten super lightweight Kelvinyer Salazar (16-0-1, 11 KOs) and Luis Diaz Marmol (7-13, 4 KOs) ended without a winner. Salazar was cut over the left eye by a headbutt early in round four. Since the bout didn’t go four full rounds, it was ruled no decision.

Super welterweight Jeovanis Barraza (22-1, 15 KOs) was victorious when Jose Augustin Fera (24-9-1, 16 KOs) didn’t come out for round four.

Rodriguez-Gaballo final press quotes
LIVE Boxing from Puerto Colombia

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
>