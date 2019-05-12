WBA welterweight champion Manny “Pac Man” Pacquaio, will take on undefeated WBA welterweight super champion Keith “One Time” Thurman on Saturday, July 20 in a FOX Sports pay-per-view event.

Adding to the excitement of the evening, PBC will present 2-hours of boxing action topped by undefeated IBF super middleweight world champion Caleb “Sweethands” Plant making his first title defense against unbeaten Mike Lee on the FOX and FOX Deportes in the same ring where Pacquiao and Thurman will later battle.

