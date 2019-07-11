By Miguel Maravilla

WBA welterweight world champion Manny “Pacman” Pacquiao (61-7-2, 39 KOs) held a media workout Wednesday afternoon at the Wild Card Boxing Gym in Hollywood, California as he prepares for his showdown with WBA welterweight super champion Keith “One Time”Thurman (29-0, 22 KOs). Pacquiao squares off against Thurman next Saturday July 20 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.



Manny Pacquiao: “Camp was good we started in the Philippines for a month and been here more than a month. I’m ready. We picked Thurman because we believe we can give good action. I saw his last fight. It was the first in two years. We believe in this fight he will come in one hundred percent. I’m ready to write the next chapter in my career.

“The more Thurman talks, the more it will help me. His words are motivating me and encouraging me to work even harder day after day.”

Pacquiao was joined by his Hall of Fame trainer Freddie Roach.

Freddie Roach: “Thurman’s a strong guy. He brings a good fight. We don’t take anyone lightly we’re coming in one hundred percent. I hope he brings his best. He’s not a world class fighter.”

