Florida boxing promoter Henry Rivalta (Rivalta Boxing) continues his new boxing series this Saturday at the InterContinental Miami in Miami, Florida. The inaugural show this past December 4th was a successful one at this very same venue. The black-tie event has already sold out like this first one. All proper Covid-19 protocol will be used.

In featured bouts, hot featherweight Marcel “Man-Man” Barlatier, cruiserweight Anthony Martinez, and former heavyweight title challenger Alexander Ustinov will all see action.

Hometown fan favorite and former amateur standout Marcel “Man-Man” Barlatier (5-0, 4 KOs) takes on veteran Manuel Galaviz (8-23, 4 KOs) in a six round featherweight bout.

Bartlier’s career is off to a roaring and rapid start since turning professional this past October. This will be his sixth fight since his professional debut 5 months ago. The towering 6-foot featherweight Barlatier had 164 amateur fights and was a 3x national champion. He grew up in Liberty City which is one of the toughest neighborhoods in Miami.

Miami-born cruiserweight Anthony Martinez (8-1, 7KOs) will look to win his first professional title vs Evert Bravo (26-13-1, 20KOs) of Colombia. The 10 round main event will be for the vacant WBO Latino cruiserweight title.

Former world heavyweight title challenger Alexander Ustinov (36-4, 27 KOs) will take on the very active fighting journeyman Terrell Jamal Woods (24-47-8, 17 KOs) in an eight round heavyweight bout. Ustinov will look to get back on track and into another major heavyweight fight opportunity. His opponent Woods is very durable and has not been stopped in about 5 years.

“Our first installment of black tie boxing made us come right back with a big demand and lots of love on social media. We are keeping our Covid protocol and maintaining a contained private vip table crowd who love boxing. I am already planning our next event. We are completely sold out with tons of Olympic talent and the next generation of champions. Special guests of the evening include Two-time heavyweight champ Shannon “The Cannon” Briggs and two – time heavyweight champion Riddick “Big Daddy” Bowe. It’s a classy can’t miss event and thank you Miami for all your support,” said Rivalta.

Rounding out the stacked undercard:

Otar Eranosoyan (5-0, 3 KOs) vs Ezequiel Alberto Tevez (13-5, 4 KOs) 8 rds super featherweights

Mekhrubon Sanginov (9-0-1, 6 KOs) vs Miguel Angel Suarez (15-6, 9 KOs) 8 rds super welterweights

Kozimbek Mardonov (1-0, 1 KO) vs Abel Nicolas Adriel (23-20-3, 5 KOs) 6 rds middleweights

Erick Lanzas (1-0, 1 KO) vs Elliot Brown (2-19, 2 KOs) 4 rds lightweights

Nicholas Irizarry (5-0, 2 KOs) vs Rodrigo Solis (4-5-1, 2 KOs) 4 rds super lightweights

Chris Otero (3-0, 2 KOs) vs Christian Rivera (1-2-1, 0 KOs) 4 rds super welterweights

Orestes Velazquez (1-0, 1 KO) vs TBA 4 rds super lightweights

Alayn Limonta debut vs TBA 4 rds welterweights