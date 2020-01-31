In a clash for the vacant WBC cruiserweight title, Junior Ilunga Makabu (27-2, 24 KOs) scored a twelve round unanimous decision over previously unbeaten Michal Cieslak (19-1, 13 KOs) on Friday night inside a temporary arena built for the event in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo. Makabu dropped Cieslak in round four. Cieslak was credited with a knockdown when Makabu’s glove touched down in round five. Competitive fight with Makabu taking over down the stretch.