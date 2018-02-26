Maemu stops Mchanjo in three rounds

By Ron Jackson

Featherweight Rofhiwa Maemu from Soweto retained the WBA Pan African title for the second time when he stopped Haidari Mchanjo of Tanzania in the third round at the Royal Swazi Spa Convention Centre in Mbabane over the past weekend.

The South African was in control through rounds two and three before the referee stopped the fight at 2 minute 30 seconds into the third round.

The 26-year-old Maemu who was born Rofhiwa Twoboy in Venda, Limpopo won the vacant title in October 2017 with a 12 round points victory over Immanuel Andeleki and then made a successful defence against Fahili Majiha also on points.

In his most recent fight in December last year he stopped the capable Tshifhiwa Munyai who has held the Commonwealth and WBA Intercontinental bantamweight titles; and IBO junior-featherweight and WBA Pan African junior-featherweight titles, in the seventh round.

Mchanjo, 19, who was born Haidari Ally Mchanjo in Dar-Es-Salaam has fought mostly in his home country since making his pro debut in May 2016.

Mchanjo is scheduled to meet Cosmos Cheka on March 10 in Dar Es Salaam for the vacant Universal Boxing Organisation junior-lightweight title, but after this inside the distance loss it is doubtful whether the fight will take place.

According to Boxrec, Maemu improved his record 16-7-2; 11 and Mchanjo’s record dropped 9-4-2; 4.

On the same card Ayanda Nkosi retained the WBA Pan African lightweight title when he stopped Michael Odiambo in the sixth round. Odiambo did not come out at the bell for the sixth round.

Other results: Featherweight: Tshephang Babui, Draw 4, Vusumuzi Nyawuza; Junior-lightweight: Kutlwano Ogaketse W pts 6, Hloni Maboko; Lightweight: Steven Bagwasi, W pts 6, Anthony Moloisane; Junior-bantamweight: Sikho Nqothole W tko 1, Lemohang Mapitsi.