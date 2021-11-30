Unbeaten WBA #2 super welterweight Israil Madrimov (7-0, 5 KOs) can take a step closer to achieving his world title dream when he faces #1 rated Michel Soro (35-2-1, 24 KOs) in a WBA final eliminator on Friday December 17 at the Renaissance Hall in Tashkent, Uzbekistan. Soro is also the reigning WBA Gold world super welterweight champion.

In the co-feature, undefeated super lightweight Shakhram Giyasov (11-0, 9 KOs) returns to action against Cristian Rafael Coria (29-8-2, 13 KOs).

The fights will be shown live worldwide on DAZN.