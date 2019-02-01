WBA super featherweight world champion Alberto “Explosivo” Machado (21-0, 17 KOs) and 130-pound contender Andrew “El Chango” Cancio (19-4-2, 14 KOs) hosted a media workout today at Westside Boxing Club in Los Angeles ahead of their 12-round battle on February 9 at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, California.

Alberto Machado: “I am big for this division. I’m tall. I have power, and I have speed. Cancio is a great warrior. I’m ready to defend my title. It’s another challenge in my career and I’m happy for this opportunity. Training camp has gone well. Freddie Roach is a great trainer and a great person. He has more time for me now, and I’m getting a lot of experience from him every day. I feel and see the difference in my fights and my sparring. Everyone who saw my last fight saw that I did better. I will continue that momentum in this fight.”

Andrew Cancio: “I feel great now. I feel like I’m a different fighter than the one who fought JoJo Diaz. This is a big deal. This is for a world title. It’s not my first time being on the big stage, but it’s the first time I’m the main event on the big stage. But I feel prepared for this. It’s my time.”