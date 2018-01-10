Lundy to face Corley in Philly on Feb 10

World title challenger Hank Lundy (28-6-1, 14 KOs) of CES Boxing will continue his quest towards his goal of lightweight dominance when he battles former world champion DeMarcus “Chop Chop” Corley (50-28-1, 28 KOs) in an eight round lightweight battle on February 10 at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia. Both ring veterans have stated this fight is a must win if they are to continue on their path towards challenging the current champions in their respective divisions.

Fighters from the growing stable of young talent at Hard Hitting Promotions will also be featured on the card.

Branden Pizzaro (8-1, 4 KO’s) looks to rebound from his first professional defeat in December. After losing a competitive fight against another lightweight prospect. February 10th marks the beginning of a new chapter for Pizzaro who vows not to let one loss define his career. Jeremy Cuevas (6-0, 5 KO’s) looks to build off of his impressive 2017. In just six professional fights, Cuevas has had several statement victories and looks to continue that trend.

Super featherweight prospect Thomas “T.J” Velasquez (9-0-1, 5 KO’s) kicks off his 2018 campaign returning to the ring after fighting to a tough draw in his last fight of 2017. The son of former heavyweight champion Hasim “The Rock” Rahman, heavyweight Hasim Rahman Jr. (3-0, 3 KO’s) will be in action as he tries to continue the legacy of the fighting Rahman family from Baltimore, MD.

Tickets for this Event will be available starting Monday, January 8th. In order to purchase tickets and get more information about Hard Hitting Promotions and the 2300 Arena please visit their websites or follow them on social media.