By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

Heavyweight Lucas Browne tweeted a message to the boxing public after losing to Dillian Whyte on Saturday night in London. It was “Big Daddy’s” first pro loss.

Hi everyone. Thanks very much for the love and support. It wasn’t my night and massive respect to @DillianWhyte for his performance. My eye was giving me trouble from the second and you can’t protect from what you can’t see. I’m all good and I will be back.