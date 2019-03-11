By Ray Wheatley — World of Boxing

Former WBA heavyweight champion Lucas Browne. wants to redeem himself on April 20 at the 02 Arena in London against English heavyweight Dave Allen after suffering a stoppage loss to WBC#1 heavyweight Dillian Whyte in 2018.

“I’m eager to redeem myself at The O2 and will be coming for a knockout,” said Browne. “I’m a fan of Dave, I have nothing bad to say about him and I’m looking forward to a good old-fashioned brawl on April 20. This is the fight for me to showcase who and what I am to the masses. It’s a blockbuster fight and I know Dave is a big crowd favourite but that will drive me on to silence the fans.

“I’m at the stage in my career where I need to be 100% serious, I’m getting too old to play around. The loss to Whyte was the kick in the butt that I needed and since then I’ve changed my promoter, team, training and general approach to boxing.”