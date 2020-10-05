Lozano-Sanchez en Boxeo Telemundo el viernes en Kissimmee El peso pluma junior Daniel “El Alacran” Lozano (15-9-1, 11 KOs) chocará en una pelea por el título de Fedecentro de la AMB a diez rounds contra Saúl “La Bestia” Sánchez (13-1, 7 KOs) en el evento principal el viernes a el Centro de Eventos Osceola Heritage Park en Kissimmee, Florida. Los combates están en la zona de pelea en cuarentena sin fanáticos, en vivo por Boxeo Telemundo. Televisado a las 12:00 am ET Lomachenko-López pesaje del WBC de 14 días

