May 26, 2018

FS1 Results from Biloxi

2016 Olympian heavyweight Efe Ajagba (5-0, 5 KOs) brutally laid out Dell Long (5-3-2, 3 KOs) in just 35 seconds. A crushing right ended it.

Unbeaten 2012 Olympic silver medalist Tugstsogt Nyambayar (10-0, 9 KOs) scored a knockdown-filled third round KO over former featherweight world title challenger Oscar Escandon (25-4, 17 KOs). Escandon dropped Nyambayar in round one, but Nyambayar roared back to floor Escandon twice in round two and twice more in round three. Time was 1:18.

IBF #7, WBO #8 super middleweight J’Leon Love (24-1-1, 13 KOs) scored an eight round unanimous decision over Jaime Barboza (19-15, 9 KOs). Love was rocked early, but was otherwise in control as he got back in the win column coming off a technical draw against Abie Han last September. Barbosa dropped his seventh straight.

Two knockdowns propelled middleweight Jeison Rosario (15-1-1, 11 KOs) to a ten round unanimous decision over Justin DeLoach (17-3, 9 KOs). Rosario dropped DeLoach in rounds six and ten to win 97-91, 96-93, 96-92.

Lightweight Justin Pauldo (11-1, 5 KOs) defeated previously unbeaten Joshua Zuniga (9-1, 4 KOs) by scores of 79-73, 79-73, 78-74.

Yafai stops Carmona, retains WBA 115lb title
Undercard Results from Fresno, California
All contents copyright 1999, 2000, 2001, 2002, 2003, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018 by Freitag Marketing Services, LLC.
The information on this site cannot be reused without written permission.