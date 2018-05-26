FS1 Results from Biloxi

2016 Olympian heavyweight Efe Ajagba (5-0, 5 KOs) brutally laid out Dell Long (5-3-2, 3 KOs) in just 35 seconds. A crushing right ended it.

Unbeaten 2012 Olympic silver medalist Tugstsogt Nyambayar (10-0, 9 KOs) scored a knockdown-filled third round KO over former featherweight world title challenger Oscar Escandon (25-4, 17 KOs). Escandon dropped Nyambayar in round one, but Nyambayar roared back to floor Escandon twice in round two and twice more in round three. Time was 1:18.

IBF #7, WBO #8 super middleweight J’Leon Love (24-1-1, 13 KOs) scored an eight round unanimous decision over Jaime Barboza (19-15, 9 KOs). Love was rocked early, but was otherwise in control as he got back in the win column coming off a technical draw against Abie Han last September. Barbosa dropped his seventh straight.

Two knockdowns propelled middleweight Jeison Rosario (15-1-1, 11 KOs) to a ten round unanimous decision over Justin DeLoach (17-3, 9 KOs). Rosario dropped DeLoach in rounds six and ten to win 97-91, 96-93, 96-92.

Lightweight Justin Pauldo (11-1, 5 KOs) defeated previously unbeaten Joshua Zuniga (9-1, 4 KOs) by scores of 79-73, 79-73, 78-74.