Lopez, Kambosos make weight Teofimo Lopez 135 vs. George Kambosos Jr 134.4

(WBA, IBF, WBO, WBC Franchis lightweight titles) Azinga Fuzile 129.6 vs. Kenichi Ogawa 129.4

(IBF super featherweight title) Raymond Ford 126 vs. Felix Caraballo 125.4

Zhilei Zhang 274 vs. Craig Lewis 273.2

Ramla Ali 122.2 vs. Isela Vera 121

Christina Cruz 111.6 vs. Maryguenn Vellinga 110.8

Anthony Herrera 118 vs. Jonathan Tejeda 115.4 Venue: Madison Square Garden Theater, New York City

Promoter: Matchroom

