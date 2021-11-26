Teofimo Lopez 135 vs. George Kambosos Jr 134.4
(WBA, IBF, WBO, WBC Franchis lightweight titles)
Azinga Fuzile 129.6 vs. Kenichi Ogawa 129.4
(IBF super featherweight title)
Raymond Ford 126 vs. Felix Caraballo 125.4
Zhilei Zhang 274 vs. Craig Lewis 273.2
Ramla Ali 122.2 vs. Isela Vera 121
Christina Cruz 111.6 vs. Maryguenn Vellinga 110.8
Anthony Herrera 118 vs. Jonathan Tejeda 115.4
Venue: Madison Square Garden Theater, New York City
Promoter: Matchroom
TV: DAZN
Was afraid he wouldn’t make weight! On with the Fight!!
The guy has always made weight. Not sure what you were worried about. This isn’t Tank Davis we are talking about
Let the record show…I am not a fan of Teo’s. He’s annoying…but I disagree that he is not being recognized as undisputed. He has the four belts. The WBC needs to cut that “franchise champion crap”
Maybe the WBC needs a simple example.
Mr. Sulaimán, if there are only 4 apples, and Teo Lopez has all of them, then no one else can say they have an apple.
It is going to be a good one
I see Kambosos getting caught with a nasty right uppercut as he tries to weave in to avoid a Lopez hook thrown at half crank, which will pretty much be the end of the fight ending with a brutal shot to the body.
But it won’t be without Lopez looking off as he tries to end it early, giving Kambosos a couple of rounds.