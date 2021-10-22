The second installment of Boxeo Telemundo will take place tonight with a live audience from Deportivo Ocenia in Mexico City, Mexico. The main event will feature undefeated super flyweight contender Jose Soto (15-0, 6 KOs) of Colombia against former WBC world champion Ganigan “El Maravilla” Lopez (36-11, 19 KOs) of nearby Amecameca, Mexico. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds and for the vacant WBA Fedecentro super flyweight title. All Star Boxing, Inc will promote the show.

The 23-year-old Lopez will be fighting outside of his native Colombia for the first time as a professional boxer. He is looking forward to showcasing his talents on Telemundo and defeating a former world champion in his own backyard.

Please speak about your amateur boxing career.

I had 250 amateur fights and won several national titles.

How do you feel about fighting on Telemundo for the first time?

Honestly, it has had me very motivated while preparing for my upcoming fight. I thank God first of all for this opportunity. This will be my first time fighting on Telemundo and outside my country in Mexico.

Do you feel a bit of urgency to win more convincingly or by knockout since you are fighting as the visitor?

I am going to show my technical boxing ability as well as my power. To answer your question, yes, my objective is to win by knockout.

What do you know about your opponent?

I know he is a former world champion who is very experienced. He is also a southpaw.

What would a victory tonight do for your career?

It will get me known outside of my country and also will help me to continue to earn a higher world ranking. I am ready to show that I am a proud Colombian fighter who wants to not only become a world champion but to make history as well.

* * *

The evening’s co-main event is a crossroads clash in the flyweight division as Ivan “Tsunami” Garcia (7-1-1, 5 KOs) of Mexico City, Mexico squares off against Mario “Mayonesas” Andrade (16-13-7, 5 KOs) of Distrito Federal, Mexico in an 8 round bout.

The special attraction of the night will feature a battle of undefeated bantamweights as Brandon “Raton” Jimenez(4-0 1 KO) faces Kevin “Avispa” Cisneros (3-0 3 KO’s) over 6 rounds.

* * *

Jose Soto vs “Maravilla” Lopez airs live tonight 12AM/ Check Local Listings