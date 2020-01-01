By Raymond Wheatley – World of Boxing

Former WBO welterweight champion Jeff “The Hornet” Horn (20-2-1, 13 KOs) will destroy IBF #7 light middleweight Tim Tszyu (15-0, 11 KOs)when they clash in their proposed multi-million dollar bout that will happen in early 2020 according to Horn’s promoter Dean Lonergan.

”Not a chance (he could beat Jeff in his next fight),” Lonergan said to The Australian. “Jeff Horn on that performance destroys Tim Tszyu, and I’ll also say that Michael Zerafa on that performance and his last performance destroys Tim Tszyu.

“It’s not even the same conversation. But at the end of the day, we’ll take the fight, Jeff will make a lot of money for knocking him the f— out. After Jeff Horn lost to Crawford, Tim Tszyu said ‘get me that fight.’ Are you kidding me? One is the best in the world and one that has beaten a few Australian club fighters. Seriously?

“Jeff Horn verses Tim Tszyu — it is no war, it is a trouncing. We will have a look around at the opportunities. I don’t want to fight at middleweight ever again. We all agree that light middleweight is where he should be. I would like to see Jeff, as long as he is up for it … fighting again in April. If he is going to fight, he gets back training at the end of January and we fight in April. We go into full-on camp on February 1.

“At his age, he doesn’t need hit-outs, we need fights to be meaningful. Whether that is to be the number one Australian at light middleweight or a world champion at light middleweight, it’s up to what Jeff wants. We need to put fights in front of Jeff that motivate him. The first Zerafa fight didn’t … we ended up with a fat welterweight and he lost. This one really motivated him and he won.”