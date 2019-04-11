WBO/WBA lightweight champion Vasiliy Lomachenko and Anthony Crolla faced off for the first time Wednesday at the final press conference two days before their STAPLES Center showdown, which will stream on ESPN+.



Vasiliy Lomachenko: “I saw his fights with Linares. Anthony Crolla has a very defensive style. I have my strategy, and I plan on showing it Friday night. I will find the key to his defense. I have to be aggressive and throw a lot of punches. I want to win and I don’t like to lose. That is my motivation. I always think about the fans and putting on a show in the ring.”

“I need two more belts to become undisputed champion. In my next fight, maybe I will unify with Richard Commey. Everyone asks me about Mikey Garcia, but can he make 135? If he vacates his belt, we will see what happens. If he can cut the weight, I’m ready.”

Anthony Crolla: “This would be the pinnacle of my career and then some. I think we’ll see a bit of everything on the night. I know I am prepared to leave everything in the ring. I’ve got fans, family, friends and gym mates coming to LA to cheer for me and that just spurs me on even more.”