The big fight this week will be the world championship clash between WBA/WBO lightweight world champion Vasiliy Lomachenko (13-1, 10 KOs) and WBC #1 rated “Cool Hand” Luke Campbell (20-2, 16 KOs) at The O2 in London on Saturday. The vacant WBC lightweight title will also be up for grabs. Lomochenko is a two-time Olympic gold medalist in 2008 and 2012, while Campbell was a 2012 gold medalist.

The card also features WBC flyweight champion Charlie Edwards (15-1, 6 KOs) defending against Julio Cesar Martinez (14-1, 11 KOs) and a heavyweight showdown between Hughie Fury (23-2, 13 KOs) and 39-year-old former world champion Alexander Povetkin (34-2, 24 KOs). ESPN+ will stream beginning at 1PM ET/10AM PT.