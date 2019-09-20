September 20, 2019
Boxing News

Logan Yoon enters Golden Contract

Undefeated super lightweight Logan Yoon (16-0, 12 KOs) has been confirmed as the final contestant for the 140lb Golden Contract tournament starting in London on November 22. The 20-year-old ‘Korican Kid’ is ranked #13 by the WBA and now has his chance to earn global fame alongside competition rivals Ohara Davies, Tyrone McKenna, Zhankosh Turarov, Akeem Ennis Brown, Mohamed Mimoune, Anthony Yigit and Darren Surtees.

A proud native of Hawaii, Yoon’s entry provides a new and relatively unknown element to an intriguing mix of hopefuls that will fight live on Sky Sports in the UK in association with Matchroom and on ESPN+ in the U.S in association with Top Rank.

Spence Jr.: I’m looking for the stoppage

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
>