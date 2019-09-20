Undefeated super lightweight Logan Yoon (16-0, 12 KOs) has been confirmed as the final contestant for the 140lb Golden Contract tournament starting in London on November 22. The 20-year-old ‘Korican Kid’ is ranked #13 by the WBA and now has his chance to earn global fame alongside competition rivals Ohara Davies, Tyrone McKenna, Zhankosh Turarov, Akeem Ennis Brown, Mohamed Mimoune, Anthony Yigit and Darren Surtees.

A proud native of Hawaii, Yoon’s entry provides a new and relatively unknown element to an intriguing mix of hopefuls that will fight live on Sky Sports in the UK in association with Matchroom and on ESPN+ in the U.S in association with Top Rank.