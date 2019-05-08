Undefeated super lightweight Logan “The Korican Kid” Yoon has recovered from a knee injury and is looking to regain the momentum he had last year, when the 20-year-old held the WBO-NABO Youth super lightweight belt as the WBO #13-rated world contender. Yoon (15-0, 12 KOs) will face Robert Frankel (37-20-1, 8 KOs) in eight rounds this Friday in one of the chief supporting bouts at Hard Rock Event Center at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Fla.

In the 10-round main event, streaking undefeated, WBA #7-rated featherweight contender Hairon “El Maja” Socarras (21-0-3, 13 KOs) will be looking for his second victory this year by taking on Jesus Martinez (25-7, 12 KOs).