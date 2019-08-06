By Héctor Villarreal

A seven-fight professional boxing event has been announced on Monday at Hotel Ciudad de David

in the Chiriqui province on the west side of Panama, headed by the most popular local male and

female fighters.



The boxing card entitled Impacto Explosivo (Explosive Impact) promoted by Casa de Campeones Productions presents the IBA superfly champion Ronal “El Gallito” Batista (10-1, 7 KOs) in an eight round match versus Nicaraguan Bairon Rostran (3-1-1, 1KO).

WBC Latin female flyweight champion Yaditza Perez (10-13-1, 5 Kos) risks her belt against Venezuelan Luisana Bolivar (11-7-1, 7 KOs).

Local female sensation Teresa “La Polla” Almengor (3-1-2, 1 KO) faces Colombian warrior Haydee

Zapa (3-3, 2 Kos).

Carlos Saenz vs Albin Zapata 6/112

Ernesto Marin vs Jordan Carpintero 6/140

Clotilde Gonzalez vs Zuseth Hoyte 4/110

Edulfo Bejerano vs Jose Bernal 4/122