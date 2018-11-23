On a card full of big men who rule the heavyweight division, the main support bout will come from the smallest boxing weight class when Mark Anthony Barriga of the Philippines takes on Carlos Licona of Los Angeles for the vacant International Boxing Federation (IBF) minimum Championship belt (105 lbs) before Deontay Wilder defends his World Boxing Council (WBC) heavy weight world championship against Tyson Fury in the main event.

Barriga (9-0, 1 Ko) is a 2012 Olympian trained and managed by Joven Jimenez, who also trains IBF Superfly weight champion Jerwin Ancajas. The team will arrive this Thursday to Los Angeles for its final week of preparation after a long training camp in the Philippines.

“We have done all the work we need to do, now we will work on the weight and put the final touches as we look forward to the fight on December 1,” said Joven Jimenez about his pupil.

Licona (13-0. 2 Kos) of Mexico is a long time resident of Westmister, California, a suburb of Los Angeles, and hopes to have fans behind him for this very important battle.

The championship card is promoted by the Premier Boxing Championship at Staples Center in Los Angeles, California and will be telecast on Pay-Per-View by Showtime with the undercards streaming on all Showtime platforms.