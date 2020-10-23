Lipinets, Clayton make weight Sergey Lipinets 147 vs. Custio Clayton 147

(IBF interim welterweight title) Xavier Martinez 130 vs. Claudio Marrero 130

(WBA super featherweight title eliminator) Malik Hawkins 140.25 vs. Subriel Matias 139.5 Venue: Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut

Promoter: TGB Promotions

Venue: Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut

Promoter: TGB Promotions

TV: Showtime

