Sergey Lipinets 147 vs. Custio Clayton 147
(IBF interim welterweight title)
Xavier Martinez 130 vs. Claudio Marrero 130
(WBA super featherweight title eliminator)
Malik Hawkins 140.25 vs. Subriel Matias 139.5
Venue: Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut
Promoter: TGB Promotions
TV: Showtime
This is a real chance for Clayton to prove he is a true professional boxer and not just a former amateur champion. He will have to walk through fire though since Sergey, although somewhat limited skill wise, is as tough as they come. Very intriguing matchup.