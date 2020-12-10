Unbeaten super middleweight destroyer Lester Martinez (7-0, 7 KOs), who knocked out former champ Ricardo Mayorga in his pro debut, stopped Uriel “Big Bang” Gonzalez (18-7-1, 14 KOs) in the first round on Wednesday night at the Maninaterra Hotel & Spa Event Center in San Carlos, Sonora, Mexico. Martinez battered Gonzalez to the canvas late in round one. Gonzalez beat the count and seemed good to go but the referee waved it off. Time was 3:00. Martinez claimed the vacant WBC Latino title.

Featherweight Eddy “Dianamita” Valencia (15-5, 5 KOs) outscored Pablo “The Lethal Mosquito” Cruz (20-2, 6 KOs) over eight rounds. Judges had it 77-75, 79-73, 78-74.

Undefeated featherweight Alan Solis (12-0, 7 KOs), a 6-time Mexican National champion as an amateur, stopped Abelardo “Bolito” Sanchez (7-2, 4 KOs) in round seven.

Super bantamweight Ariel Perez de la Torre (4-0, 4 KOs) stopped Isaac Buitimea (9-7, 4 KOs) after five rounds of punishment.