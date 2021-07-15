Leon-Rodriguez clash July 30 EstrellaTV’s monthly “Boxeo EstrellaTV” series returns July 30 with a Continental Américas WBA super lightweight title fight between Erick Leon (14-1, 13 KOs) and Juan Marces Rodriguez (10-3, 8 KOs) in a 10-rounder from Foro Viena in Mexico City. The undercard features undefeated super bantamweight Ernesto Salsedo (13-0, 10 KOs) against Alejandro Jair Gonzales (9-2, 6 KOs) for the Mexican domestic title. Fans must be vaxxed to attend MSG/Triller fights Merhy-Zhang Final Press Conference

