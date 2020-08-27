By Boxing Bob Newman

One of the most popular fighters ever to come out of Italy, Allesandro “Sandro” Mazzinghi passed away quietly this past Saturday, August 22 at the age of 81.

A 2-time WBC/WBA super welterweight champion, Mazzinghi also sandwiched the European title in between his two reigns as world champ. He captured the world title for the first time in 1963, with a TKO9 win over American Ralph Dupas in Milan. Mazzinghi would repeat the win in his first defense three months later in Sydney, Australia.

After two more successful defenses and eight non-title wins, Mazzinghi brought his impeccable 40-1 (28 KOs) record into his third defense and the “Italian Civil War” against compatriot and rival Nino Benvenuti. Benvenuti sported a gaudy 56-0 (22 KOs) ledger, along with his Olympic gold medal from the 1960 Rome games. Benvenuti was able to wrest the title from his bitter rival in Milan via a 6 round KO. Exactly six months later, Mazzinghi failed to regain his belt, losing a hard fought 15 round unanimous decision. It would be the last defeat of Mazzinghi’s career.

Thirteen fights and three years later, the former champ would regain his belts by defeating Benvenuti’s conqueror, South Korean Ki-Soo Kim via 15 round split decision in Milan. In Mazzinghi’s first defense of his second reign, he ran into American juggernaut Freddie Little, who dominated the Italian throughout eight one-sided rounds. Suffering a knockdown in the third, Mazzinghi was battered, bloodied and bruised, not coming out for the ninth. The ringside doctor ruled his cuts too severe and the ring announcer even declared Little the winner to the disappointed crowd. However, West German referee Herbert Tomser inexplicably ruled the bout a “no-contest,” allowing Mazzinghi to retain his title. Shortly thereafter, the titles were declared vacant due to the scandal.

Mazzinghi fought on, winning his last eight fights before retiring for good in 1978. His final mark was 64-3, (42 KOs) and 2 NC.

Many knowledgeable boxing insiders have lobbied for Mazzinghi to be inducted into the International boxing Hall of Fame. A 2-time world champion, losing to only 2 foes in his 69-fight career, Mazzinghi hasn’t even been on the ballot as of yet. Let’s hope that changes very soon.

Riposa in pace campione!