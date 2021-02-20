Lee supera a Amankulov por el cinturón KBC El peso pluma Dong Kwan Lee (14-2-2, 6 KOs) de Corea del Sur anotó una decisión mayoritaria de diez rounds sobre el previamente invicto Urmat Amankulov (5-1-2, 4 KOs) de Kirguistán el sábado en el Gimnasio Hannamboxing en Seúl, Sur. Corea. Las puntuaciones fueron 95-95 y 96-94, 96-94 para Lee, quien reclamó el título vacante de peso pluma de la KBC (Comisión de Boxeo de Corea). Saludar supera a Paradero por el título interino de la AMB Berchelt, favorito 4: 1 sobre Valdez

