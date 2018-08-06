By Ray Wheatley — World of Boxing

Former world heavyweight challenger Alex Leapai (32-7-4, 26 KOs) scored a sensational round one round knockout over Roger Izonritei (12-7-1, 11 KOs) on Saturday in Toowoomba, Queensland, Australia. Referee Steve Marshall crowned Leapai at 2:59.

“We have received interest for fights against leading heavyweights, Cuban Luis Ortiz, and Britain’s Dereck Chisora and we’re pushing for another big fight in Germany or Russia,” Leapai’s trainer Noel Thornberry told the Courier Mail. “Alex is very well known in Russia because he beat their world #1 Denis Boytsov to get the fight with Klitschko. But we don’t have time to waste. Alex will be 39 shortly so we have to make every chance count!”