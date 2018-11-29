By Ray Wheatley — World of Boxing

Former world heavyweight challenger Alex “Lionheart” Leapai (32-7-4, 28 KOs) will clash with Nathan Gorman (14-0, 11 KOs) over ten rounds at the Manchester Arena, Lancashire, England on December 22.

“Nathan is just a baby in the game, he looks like a big hairy baby to be honest,” said Leapai. “I’ll be coming over to put this baby to sleep on December 22nd. After I bash up Gorman, I want to bash up that other kid they have over there, Daniel Dubois.

“These are boys in a man’s game and they are going to find that out very quickly. Frank Warren is a great promoter who doesn’t get it wrong very often. But unfortunately for him, he has got this very wrong! A lot of these British heavyweights are overhyped without really beating anyone. I’m coming over to burst the bubble of the latest hype job.”