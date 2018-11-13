Joe DeGuardia, CEO of Star Boxing, announced the signing of undefeated WBA #7 middleweight David Papot (22-0, 3 KOs) to a long-term promotional agreement.

—–

DiBella Entertainment (DBE) has signed IBF #12 lightweight Emmanuel “The Gameboy” Tagoe (29-1, 14 KOs) from Accra, Ghana, to an exclusive promotional contract. Peter Kahn, who helped train Tagoe’s uncle Nana Yaw Konadu, a former two-division and three-time world champion in the mid-nineties, has taken on the role as Tagoe’s adviser.